$10 Iconikal mini PC offers more power than a Raspberry Pi 3

Developers, makers and single board computer enthusiasts may be interested in a new mini PC priced at just $10 and capable of offering a processor that is more powerful than the previous generation Raspberry Pi 3 in most benchmarks and support micro SD cards up to 256GB in capacity.

Features of the new Iconikal Rockchip 3328 single-board computer include a 1.5 GHz RK3328 ARM Cortex-A53 quad-core processor supported by Mali-450MP2 graphics and 1GB LPDDR3 memory. Together with Gigabit Ethernet, HDMI, 3.5mm A/V jack, 1 x USB 3.0 port, 2 x USB 2.0 ports and a Raspberry Pi-compatible 40-pin GPIO header.

Iconikal Rockchip RK3328 4K 60P Single Board Computer specifications include :

– Quad core A53 Processor @ up to 1.5 Ghz

– 1 GB LPDDR3 RAM, ARM Mali-450MP2 GPU supports Open GL ES 1.1 and 2.0

– Exterior Ports include: 1 USB3.0, 2 USB2.0, 10/100/1000 Ethernet interface, 3.5mm A/V Jack, HDMI, and power

– Internal ports: microSD slot up to 256GB, 2×20 pins “Pi2” GPIO Header, and 2×11 pins “Pi P5+” GPIO Header

– In the box : DV 5V 3A Power adapter, 16 GB micrSD card, 16×2 Serial LCD display with with I2C library chip attached.

Source : Liliputing : Geek Bench

