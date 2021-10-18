Minimalist Iconicle Apple Watch charger from £43

Apple Watch owners looking for a neat way to charge their watch on desk or bedside cabinet may be interested in the minimalist Iconicle Apple Watch charger launched via Kickstarter this month. CNC machined from a solid block of aluminium the Apple Watch dock supports every series of watch released from one to 7 and includes a handy cable organizer, nightstand mode and is 100% recyclable.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the unique project from roughly $58 or £43 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 46% off the final retail price, while the Kickstarter crowd funding is under way.

“Iconicle is the result of function over form, every detail is there to improve your charging experience, So you can get the most out of your apple watch.It embraces the Apple Sport Band design and was constructed around it. Other docks are designed to have your band buckled up, but if you’re using it every day this can get tedious! “

If the Iconicle campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around January 2022. To learn more about the Iconicle Apple Watch charger project play the promotional video below.

“It is 100% CNC machined. Every dock is individually crafted from aero grade aluminium using precision CNC machines. No moulds, no dies, no parting lines. It amplifies our favourite feature With its smooth aluminium underside and putting the watch in contact with the table. Nightstand mode is that much more sensative to taps and knocks to display the time for you.”

“Getting constant notifications on your wrist while your concentrating can get a little distracting, its nice to have a spot for your watch at these times, so it just does the job of telling the time.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the Apple Watch charger, jump over to the official Iconicle crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals