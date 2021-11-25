iCEBreaker-bitsy FPGA open source development board

Soon a new open source iCE40 FPGA development board in a Teensy form factor will be launching via the Crowd Supply website providing a board supported by the following FPGA design tools: Yosys, nextpnr, IceStorm, Icestudio, nMigen and Litex. Unfortunately, no information on pricing or worldwide availability has been released as yet, but as soon as information comes to light, we will keep you updated as always.

“iCEBreaker-Bitsy FPGA adds the powerful flexibility of an FPGA to your next project in a convenient Teensy form factor. It works out of the box with the newest open-source FPGA development tools and easily integrates into a wide variety of projects.”

Specifications of the iCEBreaker-bitsy FPGA development board

iCE40UP5k FPGA 5280 Logic Cells (4-LUT + Carry + FF) 128 KBit (16 KB) Dual-Port Block RAM 1 MBit (128 KB) Single-Port RAM PLL, Two SPI and two I2C hard IPs Two internal oscillators (10 kHz and 48 MHz) (for simple designs) 8 DSPs (16×16 multiply + 32-bit accumulate) (for digital signal processing) 3x 24 mA drive and 3x hard IP PWM (for the on board RGB LED)

QSPI-DDR-capable flash 128 MBit (16 MB) Enables hardware designs that access the flash; by choosing a Quad SPI Double Data Rate flash lets designs to run at very high speeds.

QSPI Pseudo SRAM 64MBit (8 MB) Provides additional RAM for more memory demanding designs.

Lots of I/O capable pins On Board RGB LED for status indication Two on-board discrete LEDs One USB-C interface fully controlled from the FPGA (allows the implementation of arbitrary Low and Full Speed USB devices) One on board push button 24 PINs on the edge pads, compatible with breadboards, 24pin IC sockets and SMD soldering

Built in DFU bootloader for easy programming Natively supported by the dfu-util tool Can be switched into bootloader mode from the user bitstream through either a button press or a DFU stub.



The iCEBreaker-Bitsy FPGA development board is designed to be pinout compatible with the widely popular Teensy microcontroller boards. This gives you access to a library of carrier boards and extensions that can be used for prototyping, gateware and firmware development. Thanks to Teensy to Feather adapter board you can also access the ever growing Adafruit Feather ecosystem.”

Source : Crowd Supply

