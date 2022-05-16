SymmetryDesign ice sphere maker just like professional mixologists

If you are searching for a way to create perfectly round ice spheres to drop in your favorite drink, you may be interested in a new Kickstarter campaign for a new ice sphere mold. Created by the designers at SymmetryDesign based in Sunnyvale California the project provides an easy way to create the perfect ice cube addition to your drink as if added by a professional mixologist.

“The plastic layer of ordinary ice hockey mold products on the market is covered on the outside, and it is a very easy iceball to break. The SymmetryDesign-Sphere Ice Maker uses a thermal insulation layer placed in a double-layer ABS cavity, and the ultrasonic sealing process allows the cold air to enter only from above. Not only beautiful, but also increases the product lifespan.”

If the SymmetryDesign crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around July 2022. To learn more about the SymmetryDesign Ice sphere maker project checkout the promotional video below. Early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $298 or £221 (depending on current exchange rates).

“The silicone double semi-circle is seamlessly wrapped, so that the ice cubes are fully and evenly stressed when they are frozen, so that the ice balls made will not be deformed. The traditional plastic ice hockey mold just adds a thin layer of silica gel, which makes it easy to squeeze out and deform and crack the heart when the water freezes and expands.”

“Food grade silicone material, the same material as baby pacifiers, flexible and easy to release. The safe food material of SymmetryDesign-Sphere Ice Maker not only guarantees the effect of the finished product but also makes it healthy to drink.”

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and specifications for the Ice sphere maker , jump over to the official SymmetryDesign crowd funding campaign page by clicking the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals