IBM Power E1080 server introduced for scalable hybrid cloud applications

IBM has this week premiered its new generation of IBM Power Servers for scalable hybrid cloud applications. The IBM Power E1080 server is the first in a new family of servers based on the Power10 processor and has been specifically designed for hybrid cloud environments and engineered to be one of the most secure server platforms available, says IBM. The IBM Power E1080 servers offers users the unique ability for instant scaling thanks to the inclusion of Power Private Cloud for Dynamic Capacity, allowing clients to scale up and down with unused CPU capacity as needed and only pay extra for the additional resources they used. Dylan Boday, VP of Product Management for AI and Hybrid Cloud explains

“When we were designing the E1080, we had to be cognizant of how the pandemic was changing not only consumer behavior, but also our customer’s behavior and needs from their IT infrastructure,” – “The E1080 is IBM’s first system designed from the silicon up for hybrid cloud environments, a system tailor-built to serve as the foundation for our vision of a dynamic and secure, frictionless hybrid cloud experience.”

IBM E1080 hybrid cloud features

Enhancements for hybrid cloud like planned industry-first, by the minute metering of Red Hat software including Red Hat OpenShift and Red Hat Enterprise Linux, 4.1x greater OpenShift containerized throughput per core vs x86-based servers, and architectural consistency and cloud-like flexibility across the entire hybrid cloud environment to drive agility and improve costs without application refactoring.

New hardware-driven performance improvements that deliver up to 50% more performance and scalability than its predecessor the IBM Power E980, while also reducing energy use and carbon footprint of the E980, allowing customers to do more with less. The E1080 also features four matrix math accelerators per core, enabling 5x faster inference performance as compared to the E980.

New security tools designed for hybrid cloud environments including transparent memory encryption so there is no additional management setup, 4x the encryption engines per core, allowing for 2.5x faster AES encryption as compared to the IBM Power E980ix, and security software for every level of the system stack.

A robust ecosystem of ISVs, Business Partners, and support to broaden the capabilities of the IBM Power E1080 and how customers can build their hybrid cloud environment, including record-setting performance for SAP applications in an 8-socket system. IBM is also launching a new tiered Power Expert Care service to help clients as they protect their systems against the latest cybersecurity threats while also providing hardware and software coherence and higher systems availability.

Source : IBM

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals