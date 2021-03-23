Hyundai Staria MPV unveiled

Hyundai has unveiled a futuristic looking MPV, the Hyundai Staria and this uniqyue vehicle will launch later this year.

The Hyundai Staria is designed for business users and also for families and Hyundai describes it as the next level in mobility.

STARIA’s exterior presents a futuristic, pure, streamlined silhouette, defined by a fluid curve running from front to back, inspired by the halo that illuminates Earth’s horizon during sunrise when viewed from space.

STARIA’s simple front is adorned with horizontal daytime running lights (DRLs) and a positioning lamp that together stretch across the width of the vehicle. The bold and wide radiator grille with unique patterns creates an instantly recognizable façade. Its sophisticated space-age appearance is further defined by low-set headlamps positioned on each side of the grille.

You can find out more details about the new Hyundai Staria over at Hyundai at the link below.

Source Hyundai, Top Gear

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals