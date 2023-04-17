Hyundai Kona starts at £25,725 in the UK

Hyundai has released the pricing for its new Hyundai Kona in the UK the car will start at £25,275 and there will be a range of power options available. This will include a 1.6 litre hybrid, a 1.0 litre, and a 1.6 litre turbocharged model.

The new Hyundai Kona is available in a range of different trim levels which include the Advance, the N Line, N Line S and the Ultimae range, and it comes with a range of other upgrades over the previous models.

The second-generation KONA offers one of the most comprehensive product packages in the B-SUV segment, including the widest range of powertrains. Customers can choose from EV (standard or long range), hybrid electric (HEV) and internal combustion engine (ICE) variants as well as sporty N Line versions of each. Details of the EV range will be announced separately.

Compared to the previous generation KONA, the new model has unique proportions with increased dimensions. Based on the EV variant, its length is now 4,350 mm, 145 mm longer than the previous generation launched in 2017, with a wheelbase of 2,660 mm, which is 60 mm longer. Its width is 1,825 mm, which is 25 mm wider, and the height is 20 mm taller at 1,575 mm.

You can find out more details about the new 2023 range of the Hyundai Kona at the link below, the cars are now available to order and pricing for the new Kona starts at £25,725.

Source Hyundai





