Hyperrealistic face masks by artist Shuhei Okawara

Artist Shuhei Okawara has started creating and 3d printing hyperrealistic face masks, which will soon be available to purchase. The store located in an area of Tokyo called Kyojima, will start offering selling the masks during the Spring months of 2021 for 98,000 yen or roughly $950 each, also making them available online.

The first hyperrealistic face masks modelled on his face, is currently available to pre-order from the Kamenya Omote’s website for a slightly lower price of 78,000 yen or $750. Okawara plans to add more faces in the future, including those of people outside Japan.

“Kamenya Omote, a Tokyo-based shop that sells artistic masks for parties and film and theater productions, has started producing three-dimensional face masks that model the features of a stranger’s face. The masks are frighteningly realistic, with only two details giving them away — the printed eyes and lips don’t move.

The shop’s owner, Shuhei Okawara, says that he received headshots from over 100 applicants who were interested in modeling for the masks when he first launched the project in October.”

Source : Adafruit : Hyperallergic

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals