Hyperion XP-1 hydrogen-powered hypercar is fast

The Hyperion XP-1 hypercar is powered by a hydrogen fuel cell, and it’s incredibly fast. The vehicle is able to reach 60 mph from a standstill in only 2.2 seconds. The company promises that the car can travel 1000 miles between refueling stops.

It also claims the refueling process takes only minutes. The car is covered in aerodynamic elements to help produce downforce and improve stability. The wing-like structures on the sides of the car house solar panels are able to follow the sun’s trajectory to provide power.

Hyperion is based in Southern California and intends to produce the vehicle in the United States starting in 2022. While pricing isn’t mentioned, it’s sure to be extremely expensive and likely only available in California. The hydrogen fueling infrastructure is available in some parts of California and unavailable in most other places.

