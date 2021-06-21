If you are interested in moving your online cloud storage to a private cloud storage solution you may be interested in HurraCloud. Using a Raspberry Pi mini PC the HurraCloud private cloud storage solution is now available to back via Kickstarter and is currently in its early stages of development. Prototypes of already been created and the HurraCloud Lite services currently being tested.

Specially priced early bird pledges are now available for the innovative project from roughly $315 or £229 (depending on current exchange rates). If the HurraCloud campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and production progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the HurraCloud private cloud storage project play the promotional video below.

“Simply plug HurraCloud device to create your own cloud in few minutes, then you will be able to store and access your personal data anywhere from your computer and phone. Both co-founders have extremely relevant experience that we hope would allow to deliver high-quality solution with excellent technical implementation.”

“We hope to build 1) a device – let’s call it the HurraCloud device – consisting of both hardware and open-source operating system / software, 2) a mobile app (for iOS and Android) which you can use to integrate your mobile phone with the device, 3) develop and integrate open-source apps (installable via an app store) to provide useful features and 4) an open-source decentralized peer-to-peer communication network to be used as backend and communication means for various networking features.”

“The reality is there has been many attempts to free people from their seemingly unbreakable attachment to cloud services. But none of those projects, to our knowledge, has been able to create major breakthroughs. We are aware of NAS-based solutions, OwnCloud, NextCloud, OpenMediaVault and many other similar (really great) projects.”

Features of the HurraCloud private cloud storage system include :

HurraCloud is a device that you own and plug/unplug in the privacy of your home and on your own terms.

It is intended to provide a privacy-conscious alternative to online cloud services provided by tech companies where your private data is stored on their infrastructure.

The device is completely open-source – so much that you can, if you want to, build everything yourself – including compiling the OS and building a bootable image! We are also offering, easy-to-use pre-built device (see prototype deme below).

We have plans for two types of device: a Lite version and NAS version. We already have a working prototype of the Lite version (see below) and are accepting pre-orders for it this Kickstarter campaign.

The funds we raise from this campaign will be used for: 1) Fulfilling your HurraCloud Lite pre-orders, 2) Building a prototype for HurraCloud NAS and 3) Completing the HurraCloud platform including the OS, the software stack and the app store.

To view a demonstration of the jump over to their official website. For a complete list of all available early bird pledges, stretch goals, extra media and engineering specifications for the private cloud storage, jump over to the official HurraCloud crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

