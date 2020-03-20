Hurdle next generation clothes hanger



Hurdle is a next-generation clothes hanger offering a unique development of the iconic design to help you organise and hang your clothes more effectively. Watch the demonstration video below to learn more about the strong all-purpose hanger which is launched via Indiegogo and raised over $400,000 thanks to over 6,000 backers. Packs of 20 Hurdle clothes hangers are available from $40 you to save 28% while the product is in its Indiegogo InDemand phase.

“Meet Hurdle Hanger, our innovative take on an all-purpose hanger. It’s designed to help you organize clothes quickly and easily. Declutter your closet in no time. Hurdle Hanger’s innovative design helps prevent the neckline of your tops from stretching. Now you can hang your favorite shirts, even turtlenecks, with ease.”

Hurdle Hanger is designed to hang clothes 2 to 3 inches (5 to 7.6 cm) higher than most hangers in the market, creating more storage space beneath. Hurdle Hanger is made of ABS (Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene), an easily recyclable high-quality thermoplastic with increased strength, rigidity, toughness, and temperature & chemical resistance. Because of these properties, ABS is widely used for making all sorts of household and consumer goods, ranging from protective headgear to Lego bricks. ABS products do not break unless you intentionally attempt to do so by applying excessive force.

Source : Indiegogo

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals