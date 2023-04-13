Hundeo dog & puppy training app review

Introduction

Hundeo is designed to be the ultimate app for you and your dog or puppy. The app is more than just a simple dog and puppy training app, it encompasses a multitude of features that are aimed at providing you and your dog with an exceptional experience. The app extends beyond just dog and puppy training and delves into various aspects of your relationship with your pet, ensuring that you and your furry friend are able to fully utilize and optimize your relationship.

Hundeo covers every aspect of your dog or puppy, as well as training it also gives you help and guidance on your dog’s nutrition and also on managing their health, it is designed for dogs of all ages from puppies to seniors, and also for all breeds of dog. The app comes with more than three hundred tricks, games, recipes, and courses for you and your dog.

The good news is that Hundeo is accessible for free on both the popular mobile operating systems, Apple’s iOS and Google’s Android. Additionally, for those who want to make the most out of the app, a subscription version is also available at an annual cost of £29.99. And you get a 7-day free trial which is great as you can test out all of the features of the app for free.

What are the main features of Hundeo?

Hundeo is designed to work on a wide range of devices, the app comes with an excellent and easy-to-use user interface, which makes using the app a breeze and everything you need is easy to find.

The developers behind Hundeo wanted to create a dog training app that helps dog owners and gives them the knowledge to help them train their dog or puppy and also keep them entertained with a wide range of games and more. The app also has some great information on nutrition, plus there is a range of features that are designed to help you manage your dog’s health.

Many dog owners struggle with training their puppies, this is something I experience when we got our Welsh Terrier, who is now 10, if we had had the Hundeo app when our dog was a puppy, it certainly would have made the dog training process a lot easier. The app comes with a wide range of awesome training exercises and courses to help you train your puppy or dog.

This includes a Basic Commands masterclass which is available as part of the free app, there are some great lessons in this section that will help you teach your dog to Sit, Stay, Heel, Come, and more. There are also lessons on how you can easily teach your dog important things like “No” and “Drop It”. There is a great introduction section for the Basic Commands masterclass that is really useful and can help you and your dog get easily started on their training.

What specific training is available for puppies?

If you have a new puppy then there is a Puppy Training Masterclass that covers every essential aspect of puppy training, this will help you and your puppy learn the basics, and it covers things like teaching your puppy to go to the toilet outside, there is also a great section on walking with your puppy outside, plus training then about Bite Inhibition which is very important.

This is one area we struggled with when training our Welsh Terrier when he was a puppy, it took us a long while to get this part of the training done. If we had had the Hundeo app, then things would have certainly been a lot easier as it gives you access to everything you need to master the Bite Inhibition training.

Another great section for puppy training is the section on Nutrition, when you get your new puppy, it will be eating food that has been recommended by your breeder or by the shelter where you got your dog. If you want to switch your puppy to a different type of puppy food, this is something that can be difficult, Hundeo comes with some great information to help you and your puppy switch foods and also get the most out of their nutrition.

There are also some amazing sections for Puppy Games, and tips for playing with your puppy, plus various exercises that you can teach your puppy, these include important ones like teaching your puppy its name, getting it to sit, teaching it things like down, giving you its paw and many more.

What advanced features does the Hundeo app have?

Hundeo also comes with some advanced features and training, things like teaching you how to help your dog or puppy go to the vet without being afraid, this is something that many dogs have an issue with, all it takes is one bad experience at the vets and your dog or puppy will not want to go again.

Going to the vet can make your dog anxious, this is something I have experienced firsthand with our Welsh Terrier, he is one of those dogs who will do everything he can to avoid going to the vet. This is where the Hundeo app can be really useful. There are a number of different lessons in the app that will help you and your dog to learn to be more relaxed about their vet visit.

The lessons are designed to help you take away your dog’s fear about going to the vet, there are a number of tips and tricks that you can practice within the app before your pet’s next vet appointment that will help you reduce their anxiety.

Another great feature included in this section is how to get your dog used to a muzzle, if your dog is anxious about the vet, then you may have to use a muzzle, this is something I have to do with my dog when he goes to the vet. This took a considerable amount of time to get him used to the muzzle, the app will show you exactly what you need to do to get your dog used to wearing a muzzle, so they see it as something normal, rather than something that causes them stress.

There is also a great section on Nutrition, including things like a Raw Food Diet, a Bland Diet for when your dog is not feeling well, and more. This is one area that we definitely struggled with and our dog, as he had issues with his food and it took us a couple of years to get everything right. If the Hundeo app had been available back then, it would have been a great help in planning nutrition and dealing with any dietary issues. This is something that a great benefit to your dog’s overall well-being as nutrition and diet is very important.

Conclusion

The Hundeo application is a remarkable tool that is specifically designed to cater to both you and your canine friend. It boasts a vast array of features that are aimed at assisting you in managing every single aspect of your dog’s life, from training and education to nutrition, and health, and even addressing anxieties and other behavioral concerns. The app has been created with the intention of being a comprehensive solution for all your dog-related needs, providing you with the resources and guidance necessary to enhance your relationship with your pet.

The app has a comprehensive range of training guides that cover every aspect of puppy and dog training, there is also a range of fun games for you and your dog to try out. Whether you have a new puppy or an older dog like me, Hundeo is definitely worth trying out as it comes with some great features that will help your dog. I would recommend that you try out the app with your dog or puppy as it comes with some amazing features. The app is available as a free download for both Android and iOS and you can find out more details over at the Hundeo website at the link below, I have also included the download links as well below.

Source Hundeo

Download Hundeo for iOS

Download Hundeo for Android





Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals