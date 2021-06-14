Hulk life-size sculpture time lapse by Steven Richter

Sculptor Steven Richter has shared a fantastic video of him creating a life-size sculpture of the Hulk providing an insight into what goes into the casting process. Check out more projects from sculptor Steven Richter including more Marvel characters, the Jumanji boardgame props and more by following the link below.

“My name is Steven Richter and I am a sculptor, prop builder, and generally creative person from Long Island, New York. I have been sculpting for the past 6 years, but have been creating art for as long as I can remember. The main focus of my videos is sculpture, but along with that comes dabbling in woodworking, model making, sewing, electronics, and video production. Every project comes with its own unique challenges and new skills for me to learn and share.”

Source : Steven Richter : Adafruit

