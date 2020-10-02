Hublot Big Bang e UEFA Champions League smartwatch unveiled (Video)

Hublot is adding a new smartwatch to its line up with the launch of the new Hublot Big Bang e UEFA Champions League edition.

The Hublot Big Bang e UEFA Champions League edition will be limited to just 500 watches and each one will cost $7,000 in the US and £6,000 in the UK.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The new watch is based on the Hublot Big Bang e connected watch launched earlier this year, with a number of additional features that enrich the UEFA Champions League fan experience.

The 500-piece limited edition’s lightweight ceramic case and rubber bracelet are both in UEFA Champions League core blue. Owners will have various dials to choose from, downloadable from the Hublot Store. There are blue digital and analogue options, and a special color-dial that can be customised to match one of the participating team’s kit colours.

You can find out more details about the new Hublot Big Bang e UEFA Champions Leagueedition smartwatch at the link below.

Source Hublot

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals