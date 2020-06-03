Hublot Big Bang e smartwatch costs $5,200 (Video)

Hublot who are well know for their high end watches are launching a new smartwatch, the Hublot Big Bang e and prices will start at $5,200.

There will be two models in the range, one with a titanium casing which retails for $5,200, the other with a ceramic casing which will retail for $5,800.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

The Big Bang e is available in a 42 mm case, made from a choice of titanium or ceramic. The hour numerals are metallised underneath the scratchproof sapphire crystal, which is covered with an AMOLED high definition touchscreen. Just like a mechanical version of the Big Bang, its rotary crown with integrated pusher is used to activate the controls for its electronic module. Developed in partnership with other brands within the LVMH Group, the watch is adapted and perfected to meet Hublot’s requirements.



Transferring their traditional expertise into this new digital environment, the designers in Nyon have developed new watch functionalities. Apart from the “Time Only” analogue function, the Big Bang e features exclusive interpretations of traditional watch complications, such as a Perpetual Calendar with an immaculately precise moon phase or a second GMT time zone, which presents the earth in a very realistic way. These functionalities have been revisited and enhanced to take advantage of the possibilities offered by the digital world. Despite this built-in technology, Hublot guarantees the watch is water-resistant to a depth of 30 meters.

You can find out more information about the new Hublot Big Bang e smartwatch over at Hublot at the link below.

Source Hublot

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals