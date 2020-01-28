Huawei will have limited role in UK 5G infrastructure

The UK Government has announced that Huawei will have a limited role in the 5G infrastructure in the UK, the US had wanted them to have no role over security concerns.

Huawei technology will be allowed to be used in up to 35 percent and their technology will not be allowed to be used in any sensitive sites, like nuclear sites or military sites.

The US have accused Huawei of being a security risk and the UK has now called them as a ‘high risk vendor’ this means that their technology will not be used at the core of the 5G network.

It will be interesting to see what response there is from the US and President Trump and if whether this decision will end up being a good one or not.

Source The Guardian

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals