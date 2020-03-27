Huawei Watch GT 2e smartwatch announced

Huawei has added a new smartwatch to its range with the launch of the Huawei Watch GT 2e, the watch comes with a 1.39 inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 454 x 454 pixels.

The Huawei Watch GT 2e also comes with 4GB of storage and it features Bluetooth 5.1, the device comes with an accelerometer, Gryoscope and a range of other sensors.

The durable stainless steel frame of HUAWEI WATCH 2e pairs flawlessly with the colorful fitness straps, for a comfortable grip. The 1.39-inch AMOLED HD display and multitude of invigorating watch faces, keep you plugged in to your world. With fun designs to spare, it never leaves your arm bare!

You can find out more information about the new Huawei Watch GT 2e over at Huawei at the link below.

Source Huawei

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals