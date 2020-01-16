Huawei Mate Xs folding smartphone coming in March

It looks like Huawei will be releasing a new version of its Huawei Mate X folding smartphone, the device will be called the Huawei Mate Xs.

The new folding smartphone from Huawei will apparently be coming in March, this means we should see the device at Mobile World Congress next month.

The new Huawei Mate Xs could end up being slightly cheaper than the Mate X, it will probably also get some slightly different specifications.

As soon as we get some more details about the new Huawei Mate Xs smartphone, including a list of specifications for the device, we will let you guys know.

Source GSM Arena, Pocket Lint

