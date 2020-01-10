Save $200 on the HTC Vive Pro VR headset price now only $599

HTC has this week announced it has reduced the price of its HTC Vive Pro virtual reality headset by $200 allowing you to purchase the stand-alone headset for its lowest price since launch at $599. Although if you don’t have the controllers or sensors already you will need to purchase these to be able to use the VR headset. Even with its $200 price reduction the HTC Vive Pro is still priced higher than the Oculus Rift S which is now available priced at just $399. Although the Vive Pro as the name suggests is marketed as a professional virtual reality headset more for enterprise and industry.

Features of the HTC Vive Pro include :

– High Resolution AMOLED Screens

– SteamVR Base Stations for Professional-GradeTracking

– Hi-Res Certified Headphones

– Unprecedented presence with Hi-Res and 3D spatial audio

– Stay comfortably immersed with: high display resolution, colour accuracy and contrast; easy-to-use headset & cable design and improved ergonomics

– Chaperone technology

– Free to move around wirelessly with VIVE Wireless Adapter – (VIVE Wireless Adapter sold separately).

“Teleport around boundless virtual worlds sitting at your desk, or create a dedicated room-scale play area where you can physically walk around. SteamVR™ Tracking provides the best experience possible, so play the way that works for you – seated, standing or room-scale. Up to 33’ x 33’ using four SteamVR Base Station 2.0. The included two base stations support up to 16’5’’ x 16’5’’.”

If you require sensors and controllers a Vive Pro with two controllers and two SteamVR 1.0 base stations bundle is now available priced at $899 or if your budget will stretch to the ‘Full Kit’, which includes SteamVR 2.0 base stations, for $1199.

