HTC U24 Pro Smartphone Durability Tested

The HTC U24 Pro marks the company’s cautious yet promising re-entry into the competitive smartphone market after a prolonged hiatus. This mid-range device, priced at $600, aims to strike a balance between innovation and classic features, appealing to users who appreciate both nostalgia and innovative technology. The U24 Pro’s unique angular design, impressive camera setup, and inclusion of traditional elements like a headphone jack and SD card slot set it apart from its contemporaries. The video below from JerryRigEverything puts the handset through a range of durability tests.

Design and Display

One of the most striking aspects of the HTC U24 Pro is its angular design, which deviates from the rounded edges prevalent in many modern smartphones. The device features aluminum rails, a curved glass screen protected by Gorilla Glass, and a plastic back panel, creating a sleek yet sturdy feel. The 6.8-inch OLED screen features a 120Hz refresh rate and 1080p resolution, ensuring vibrant colors and smooth performance for both everyday use and multimedia consumption.

Camera Capabilities

Photography enthusiasts will appreciate the U24 Pro’s versatile camera setup. The device is equipped with a 50-megapixel front camera, perfect for capturing high-resolution selfies. The rear camera system includes a 50-megapixel telephoto lens, a 50-megapixel normal lens, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide lens, allowing for detailed and dynamic photography across various shooting scenarios.

Durability and Features

In durability tests, the HTC U24 Pro demonstrated impressive resilience. The plastic back and glass screen remained intact during bend tests, indicating robust construction that can withstand everyday wear and tear. The device also offers several convenient features, including:

IP67 water resistance

60W USB-C port

15W wireless charging

Headphone jack

SD card slot

These features enhance the U24 Pro’s versatility and cater to users who value traditional functionalities that many modern smartphones have abandoned.

Internal Structure and Performance

Under the hood, the U24 Pro features a straightforward motherboard design and a dual-cell battery that supports fast charging capabilities. This setup ensures efficient performance and longevity, making the device a practical choice for users seeking a dependable smartphone. However, it is worth noting that during tests, the under-screen fingerprint scanner failed to function properly, which could be a significant drawback for users who rely on biometric security features.

HTC’s Legacy of Innovation

HTC’s re-entry into the smartphone market with the U24 Pro is a reminder of the company’s history of innovation. In the past, HTC has been at the forefront of developing advanced features such as sapphire displays and transparent phones. While the U24 Pro may not be a groundbreaking flagship device, it sets the stage for potential future models that could showcase HTC’s innovative spirit. The HTC U24 Pro represents a cautious yet promising step for the company as it navigates the competitive smartphone landscape. By blending nostalgia with modernity, the device aims to appeal to a specific niche of users who appreciate both classic features and contemporary design. While some aspects, like the fingerprint scanner, may require improvement, the U24 Pro’s durability, camera capabilities, and inclusion of traditional elements make it an intriguing option in the mid-range smartphone market. As HTC continues to re-establish its presence, the U24 Pro serves as a foundation for future developments and potential flagship models that could redefine the company’s position in the industry.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything



