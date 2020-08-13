HTC Desire 20 Pro up for pre-order in Europe

The new HTC Desire 20 Pro was made official back in June and now the handset is launching in Europe, HTC has now started to take pre-orders on the device.

The handset is launching in the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Poland and the Netherlands and it retails for £269 in the UK. You can purchase the handset from today and it will start shipping from the 24th of August.

It’s official, the #Desire20Pro is coming to the UK, France, Spain, Italy, Poland and Netherlands! The powerful device packs in premium features, like a 5-lens camera system, 5,000 mAh battery, 6.53″ display, and 128 GB of memory. Pre order now at https://t.co/JFTzcv85PP. #htc pic.twitter.com/GYj94yRQaT — HTC (@htc) August 12, 2020

You can find out more details about the new HTC Desire 20 Pro over at HTC at the link below, the handset is now available to order.

Source HTC

