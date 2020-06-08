HTC Desire 20 Pro smartphone gets Bluetooth and WiFi certifications

It has been a while since we have seen a new smartphone from HTC, the company is getting ready to launch it latest device, the HTC Desire 20 Pro.

The new Desire 20 Pro was recently spotted on the Google Play Console and now the handset has received certifications from the WiFi Alliance and the Bluetooth SIG.

This suggests that this new HTC smartphone should be launching some time soon, the device is rumored to come with a 6.4 inch LCD display with a Full HD+ resolution.

The new HTC Desire 20 Pro will also come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 mobile processor and 6GB of RAM, those are the only specifications we know about the device so far.

As soon as we get some more information on the new Desire 20 Pro, including some actual pictures of the handset, we will let you guys know.

Source Playfuldroid

