HP ThinPro Go USB stick thin client mini PC $135

Hewlett-Packard has introduced a new USB stick mini PC, capable of transforming any PC into a thin client. The USB stick offers a 32GB USB 3.0 flash drive pre-loaded with HP’s Linux-based ThinPro operating system. Watch the overview video below to learn more about the HP Easy Shell and HP ThinPro Go system.

The ThinPro Go USB stick will be available during the summer months of 2020 priced at $135. While the company’s new HP mt22 Mobile Thin Client hits the streets this month for $495. Offering a laptop version complete with screen and QWERTY keyboard, basically an all-in-one thin client laptop with ports for HDMI 1.4b, Ethernet, USB 3.1 Type-A, Type-C, USB 2.0 and a handy SD card reader.

“HP Easy Shell provides a streamlined experience for your HP Thin Client Windows embedded environment that’s completely customizable to fit your needs. Precisely tailor your unique security needs so you can make the most of your cloud infrastructure, VDI, and kiosk environments.”

For more information about the Hewlett-Packard Thin Client system and software jump over to the official HP website via the link below.

Source : Liliputing : HP

