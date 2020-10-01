HP Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition VR headset unveiled

Hewlett-Packard has this week unveiled its new HP Reverb G2 Omnicept Edition virtual reality headset, that will include both eye and facial tracking and will be launched sometime during 2021. The next generation VR headset can sense facial expressions, eye movements, heart rate and more, to deliver a “lifelike VR experience like never before” says HP.

“Introducing a VR headset enabling a new way to live and work. We’ve paired our innovative HP Reverb G2 design with a state-of-the-art sensor system that measures muscle movement, gaze, pupil size and pulse. This HMD is transforming the way software developers build VR applications and how businesses train, collaborate, create and more.”

“HP Omnicept is an intelligent VR platform that completely changes the dynamic of how humans interact with technology. By combining sensor data with machine learning, software developers can uncover actionable insights to adapt each user’s experience and take training, wellbeing, creation and collaboration to the next level.”

The HP base Reverb G2 PC powered headset without the unique “Omnicept” sensing technology is priced at around $600 and has been developed in conjunction with Valve and Microsoft offering a resolution of 2160 x 2160 pixels per eye.

Source : UploadVR : HP

