HP Envy 17 2020 laptop upgraded with 10th Gen Intel Ice Lake CPUs

Hewlett-Packard has upgraded their HP Envy 17 2020 laptop with 10th generation Intel Ice Lake processors, enabling consumers to purchase a variety of different HP Envy 17 laptop configurations equipped with up to Intel’s Core i7-1065G7 CPU. The latest-generation HP Envy 17 laptops are equipped with 17.3″ IPS backlit WLED display and options are available to upgrade these to 1080p or 4K if desired.

Features of the new Hewlett-Packard 2020 laptop include :

– Windows 10 operating system – Windows 10 brings back the Start Menu from Windows 7 and introduces new features, like the Edge Web browser that lets you markup Web pages on your screen. Learn more ›

– 17.3″ Full HD multitouch screen – The 1920 x 1080 resolution boasts impressive color and clarity. Touch, tap, glide and make the most of Windows 10. IPS technology for wide viewing angles. Energy-efficient WLED backlight.

– 10th Gen Intel Core i7-1065G7 mobile processor – Powerful quad-core, eight-way processing performance. Intel Turbo Boost Technology delivers dynamic extra power when you need it, while increasing energy efficiency when you don’t.

– 12GB system memory for full-power multitasking – Plenty of high-bandwidth RAM to smoothly run your games and photo- and video-editing applications, as well as multiple programs and browser tabs all at once.

– Solid State Drive (PCI-e) – Save files fast and store more data. With massive amounts of storage and advanced communication power, PCI-e SSDs are great for major gaming applications, multiple servers, daily backups, and more.

– NVIDIA GeForce MX330 graphics – Driven by 2GB GDDR5 dedicated video memory to quickly render high-quality images for videos and games.

– Weighs 6 lbs. and measures 0.8″ thin – Prioritizes screen size without sacrificing portability, so you get lots of viewing space without the laptop being too hefty to move around. 3-cell lithium-ion battery.

– HDMI output expands your viewing options – Connect to an HDTV or high-def monitor to set up two screens side by side or just see more of the big picture. Built-in media reader for simple photo transfer – Supports SD memory card formats.

– Next-Gen Intel® Wireless-AC connectivity (2×2, 867 Mbps) – Connect to a Wireless-AC router for nearly 6x the speed, more capacity and wider coverage than Wireless-N (150 Mbps). Backward-compatible with all other Wi-Fi networks and hotspots.

– Built-in HD webcam with dual array microphone – Makes it easy to video chat with family and friends or teleconference with colleagues over Skype or other popular applications.

– Backlit keyboard for easy typing in dim or dark locations – Touchpad with scroll and multitouch capability.

– Built-in fingerprint reader – Streamlines security settings for quick, typo-free access.

Source : AnandTech

