How to use the new Google Bard extensions

Google recently released an update for Google Bard and one of the new features included in the update is extensions, this is a new feature that allows you to connect to other Google apps and services, such as Gmail, Google Maps, YouTube, and Google Flights. This makes Bard even more powerful and versatile, as it can now access and process information from a wider range of sources.

To enable Bard extensions, you first need to go to the Bard website and log in to your Google account. Then, click on the Extensions icon in the upper right corner of the page. This will open a new window where you can see a list of all available extensions. To enable an extension, simply click on the toggle switch next to it. You can also click on the Learn More button to learn more about a particular extension.

How to use Bard extensions

Once you have enabled the extensions you want to use, you can start using them in your Bard conversations. To do this, simply type the name of the extension into the prompt box, followed by your request.

For example, to use the Gmail extension to find all emails from a specific person, you would type:

@Gmail Find all emails from Julian

Bard will then search your Gmail inbox and return all emails that match your request.

You can also use Bard extensions to perform more complex tasks, such as planning a trip or generating creative content. For example, you could type the following prompt to use the Google Maps extension to plan a road trip from San Francisco to Los Angeles:

@GoogleMaps Plan a road trip from Cardiff to Edinburgh, with stops at Liverpool and the Lake District.

Bard will then generate a detailed itinerary for your road trip, including driving directions, estimated travel times, and suggestions for things to do along the way.

Here are some other examples of how you can use Bard extensions:

@YouTube Find videos about how to use Gmail

@GoogleFlights Find flights to Paris for next month

@GoogleHotels Find hotels in London for £200 a night

@GoogleDocs Help me write a cover letter for a job application

@GoogleDrive Find the spreadsheet I created last week about the marketing budget

Bard extensions are still under development, but they have the potential to be a powerful tool for users of all levels. As more extensions are added and existing extensions are improved, Bard will become even more useful for a wider range of tasks.

Here are some additional tips for using Bard extensions:

If you find yourself uncertain about which specific extension to employ, there’s no need to fret. Simply input your query or command into the provided prompt box, and Bard will diligently work to interpret your intent. The system is designed to recognize the extension most suitable for fulfilling your request based on the context of your input.

Moreover, you’re not confined to using just a single extension within one query. Bard provides the flexibility to combine multiple extensions in a single prompt, thereby making your interaction more efficient and streamlined. For instance, you could formulate a query like “@GoogleMaps Locate the nearest coffee shop, @GoogleReviews Retrieve the customer reviews for that coffee shop.” By doing so, you can conveniently obtain both directions to the coffee shop as well as read through its reviews—all in a single interaction.

Additionally, Bard isn’t limited to just external searches and actions; you can also use it to interact with your own personal content stored in Google Drive and Gmail. Let’s say you’re in need of a specific spreadsheet you created last week related to your marketing budget. Instead of manually searching through your Google Drive, you can simply type “@GoogleDrive Search for the marketing budget spreadsheet I created last week,” and Bard will find it for you. Similarly, if you’re looking for an important email from your boss about an upcoming meeting, you can just input “@Gmail Locate the email from my boss discussing the forthcoming meeting,” and Bard will efficiently find that email for you.

Experiment with Bard extensions to see how they can help you be more productive and creative, we hope that you find out a guide on how to use the new Google Bard extensions helpful and informative. If you have any comments, questions, or suggestions, please leave a comment below and let us know. You can find out more details about the new extensions over at the Bard website. at the link below.

Source Google Bard



