How to use custom domains with iCloud Mail

If you have purchased Apple hardware in the past such as laptops, phones, tablets or computers it is more likely than not you already have an Apple ID set up. If you are wondering how you can use the comprehensive Apple iCloud service accessible through any web browser whether you are on a PC, Linux or Apple computer this quick guide will take you through the process of how to use iCloud Mail.

Integrated into your Apple iCloud is your default iCloud Mail account that can be accessed from your devices and an Internet browser, if desired. Using Apple Mail on a browser sometimes makes it easier to organize and reply your emails, allowing you to increase your productivity using a mouse and keyboard rather than a small screen device or touchscreen keyboard.

If you would like to learn more about the iCloud Mail features that are available including setting up custom email domains, managing email aliases, choosing a default email address to send mail from and more. This quick guide covers the main areas of interest guiding you through each and how to manage them. First, to access your iCloud Mail, you will need to login through your browser by going to the iCloud.com website and using your Apple ID to gain access. If you haven’t yet already done so, I highly recommend setting up two-factor authentication or two-step verification which we will cover in a later guide.

It is also worth noting that if you subscribe to iCloud+ you benefit from several features unavailable to those on just an Apple iCloud standard account also, for instance, you can personalize your iCloud Mail address with a custom domain name. As well as invite members of your family to use the same domain with their iCloud Mail accounts. Making it easier for you all to communicate using a single domain name rather than those provided by Apple.

Custom domains with iCloud Mail

If you’d like to add a custom email domain to your iCloud Mail account, it is worth noting that it isn’t available in all countries or regions at the current time. To find out if your country or region is supported, jump over to the official Apple Support site. To add a custom email domain:

1. Login to your iCloud Mail account using a browser of choice

2. Once logged in go to the Account Settings section within iCloud.

3. Add the custom email domain you would like to use.

Once added, you can receive email for your custom address and the messages will appear in the same inbox as your iCloud Mail address, together with any other email aliases you may have created. When you send an email, you can select the addresses you would like to send from when you writing a message and change the name that appears in the From field. If you’d like to continue to use your custom domain, you can set this as the default email address to be used when sending via iCloud Mail.

iCloud email aliases

Once you have set up your primary Apple email address, you can add up to three email aliases using the @icloud.com extension. To do this :

1. Login to your iCloud account using a browser.

2. Click the settings clog at the top of the Mailbox list.

3. Select Preferences

4. Then select the option to Add an alias

5. Create your desired email alias using between 3 and 20 characters

6. Create the name you would like to appear in the From field of the email messages you send

7. Confirm your choices by clicking Done

If you would like to turn off or delete an alias that you have created previously, go back into the Preferences section as above and then :

1. Select Accounts

2. Select the iCloud Mail alias you would like to turn off or delete and select Disable alias or Delete alias

3. Once you have finished click Done to complete the process

It is also worth noting that you can edit the Full Name or From field name you set previously by clicking Accounts and then selecting the address you would like to edit.

Default Mail email address

To set your custom domain or a different alias as your default email address simply

1. Login to iCloud.com

2. Within the Mail section of iCloud, click the settings gear at the top of the Mailboxes list

3. Select Preferences

4. Select Composing

5. Select Set a default address and choose the email address you would like to use

6. Finally click Done to confirm your choice

If you would like more help using the services available from Apple via iCloud jump over to the official Apple support site where more documentation is available.



