If you’ve got your iPhone disabled, chances are that you’re looking for methods on how to unlock a disabled iPhone with and without iTunes. If that’s the case, then you’re in the right place. In this post, we’ll be talking about three main methods you can use to unlock a disabled iPhone. Two of these methods will be without the use of iTunes, while the third one will deal with how to disable an unlocked iPhone. So without wasting any time, let’s dive right into it.

“iPhone is disabled, connect to iTunes”

“iPhone is disabled, connect to iTunes” is a problem that surfaces quite commonly in iPhones, and getting rid of these errors is also very simple. This error occurs most commonly in cases where you input the wrong password multiple times (mostly happens after the 10th attempt). This can also happen if you are using a very old version of iOS, or due to some software glitches.

So, what should you do if you are facing this problem and want to unlock your disabled iPhone? Well, there are a lot of tried and tested methods that you can use to unlock a disabled iPhone with and without iTunes. The most popular and some of the best methods with or without iTunes that you can use to unlock your disabled iPhone are discussed in the following sections so you can learn from them.

Unlock a Disabled iPhone via Find My iPhone App

Find My is an app that helps you to find your Apple devices, like iPhones, iPads, and Macs. If you have another Apple device that you can use the Find My app on, this is the ideal solution for you.

Also, keep in mind that to use this app on your iPhone, you must have the Find My app already installed on it, and the other device needs to have your iCloud logged in. If you want to use this to unlock a disabled iPhone, here are the steps you need to follow:

Launch Find My iPhone App

The first thing you need to do in this process is to navigate to the Find My iPhone app on an Apple device. When you find the app, launch it to bring up a list of your devices. You will also see a map that shows the location of all of your Apple products connected to your iCloud account.

Pick Out Your iPhone From the List

The next step for you is to pick out your iPhone from the list of available devices. You also get a map that shows the locations of all your devices. Even if your device is not currently connected to the internet, you will still be able to see the last known location.

Reset Your iPhone

The next thing to do is to erase or reset your iPhone. For this purpose, you need to tap on the erase iPhone option in the menu you see on the screen just like you see in the picture above. This will erase all the information on your iPhone, as well as unlock it remotely.

Set Up Your iPhone

Now that you have erased your iPhone, you can set it up by either restoring a backup or setting it up from scratch.

Fix a Disabled iPhone using EaseUS MobiUnlock

EaseUS MobiUnlock is a third-party software that allows you to unlock many devices using your Windows or Mac computer. You can use this tool to connect your iPhone to a computer through a data cable and download the necessary firmware to properly unlock your phone.

Now that we’ve established the purpose of this tool, let’s go over the steps you need to follow to unlock your iPhone using this software.

Note: You need to have your Apple ID and password to set up the iPhone after it is unlocked by EaseUS MobiUnlock.

Install the Software and Connect Your iPhone

The first step in this process is to download and install the EaseUS MobiUnlock software. zOnce you have installed it, launch the software and connect your iPhone to your computer via a data cable. Then, from the main menu of EaseUS MobiUnlock, select “Unlock Screen Passcode” to proceed.

Put Your iPhone in Recovery Mode

The next step is to put your iPhone into recovery mode. It’s a pretty easy process that you can do just by following the on-screen directions as indicated in the image. Once you’ve entered recovery mode on your iPhone, EaseUS MobiUnlock will identify it and show its details. Then, you’ll have to verify that the information shown is correct.

Obtain the Firmware Package

After you’ve put your iPhone into recovery mode, the next step is to check and download the firmware for your iPhone. You’ll just need to click on the Download button, and the firmware will begin to download.

Unlock Your Phone

The final step in this procedure is to unlock your iPhone. Once you’ve got your firmware downloaded, you’ll see the button for Unlock, which you’ll need to click. Also, make sure that you don’t disconnect your iPhone from your computer while this step is occurring. After that, just wait for a few moments to let the phone restart, and then you can start using it after restoring your data from a backup.

Extra Tip: Unlock a Disabled iPhone with iTunes

Unlocking a disabled iPhone with iTunes is one of the oldest tricks in the trade when it comes to unlocking your disabled iPhone. So if you’ve got an iPhone and you don’t wish to use the above-mentioned methods to unlock it, this could be one way you could get your phone back in a usable condition. The steps to unlock a disabled iPhone with iTunes are as follows:

Connect iPhone to Your Computer

As you could probably guess, the first step in this procedure is to connect your iPhone to your computer using a data cable. You can use either a Windows PC or a Mac for this purpose. Then go to your browser and open up the iTunes website, or launch the iTunes app.

Put Your Device in Recovery Mode

The next step is to put your iPhone in recovery mode. There are two ways you can do this depending on what model of iPhone you have. If you have an iPhone with a home button, like an iPhone 8 plus or older, you can do this by pressing the power button and the home button simultaneously until you get the Apple logo on the screen. Once you see the Apple logo appear, you’ll need to stop pressing the power button but keep on pressing the home button. This will allow the Connect to iTunes option to pop up.

If you happen to have a newer model iPhone, you can do this by pressing and quickly releasing the volume up button, then doing the same with the volume down button, and then pressing the power button for as long as it takes for the recovery message to pop up. Once you’ve put your iPhone in recovery mode we can proceed with the next step.

Restore Your iPhone with iTunes

After your iPhone enters recovery mode, iTunes should automatically detect it and prompt you to learn whether you want to restore or update your iPhone. Here, you’ll need to click on the Restore button, which will erase all the data on your iPhone. When that is done, you can easily restore your backup from iTunes and use your iPhone again.

Conclusion

In this post, we have taken a look at three methods that you can use to unlock a disabled iPhone with and without iTunes. We hope that after reading this post, you have gotten enough information to decide which method is going to be the best for you to unlock your disabled iPhone with or without iTunes. If you find yourself in need of more information on this topic, you can take a look at the detailed reviews on our website, or drop a comment for us to answer.





