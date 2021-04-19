How to remove iPhone screen scratches (Video)

If you have an iPhone or another smartphone with scratches on the display, there is now a way to remove these scratches using a new ma1chine.

Most of the smartphones on the market today are designed to be scratch resistant, although it is still possible to get scratches on your devices display and this usually happens to most devices over time.

The video below from JerryRigeverything shows how iPhone scratches can been removed using a machine that polished the display.

As we can see from the video the machine does a very good job at removing the sort of scratches that you normally get on your device. It also removes the oleophobic coating from the handset, although a new one can easily be applies to the device.

Source & Image Credit: JerryRigEverything

