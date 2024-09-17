iOS 18 Just Dropped: Here’s How to Record & Transcribe Calls

Apple’s iOS 18 update brings an innovative feature to the native Phone app: the ability to record and transcribe phone calls with ease. This new functionality streamlines the process of capturing important conversations and ensures compliance with legal standards by providing mandatory notifications to all parties involved. The video below from Jacob’s Quick Tips shows us how this can be done on the iPhone.

Seamless Integration with the Phone App

With iOS 18, recording phone calls has never been more intuitive. The call screen now features a prominent Record button, allowing you to start recording your conversations with a single tap. This seamless integration eliminates the need for third-party apps, making it convenient for users to capture important discussions without any hassle.

iOS 18 prioritizes transparency and adheres to privacy regulations by implementing a mandatory notification system. When a user initiates a recording, both parties on the call will hear an audible alert, informing them that the conversation is being recorded. This feature ensures that everyone is aware of the recording and promotes a sense of trust and openness during phone conversations.

Efficient Organization and Management with the Notes App

iOS 18 takes the convenience of call recording a step further by automatically saving the recordings in the Notes app. This integration allows users to keep their recordings organized and easily accessible. Within the Notes app, users can:

Create dedicated folders for their call recordings

Add tags to quickly categorize and find specific recordings

Share recordings directly from the Notes app with just a few taps

The Notes app also provides a user-friendly interface for playing back the recorded calls. Users can control the playback speed, allowing them to listen to the conversation at their preferred pace. Additionally, iOS 18 introduces a powerful transcription feature that converts the audio into readable text, displayed alongside the recording within the Notes app.

Advanced Search Functionality for Efficient Information Retrieval

One of the standout features of iOS 18’s call recording and transcription capabilities is the advanced search functionality. Users can easily search for specific keywords or phrases within their call transcripts, making it effortless to locate important information. This feature proves invaluable for professionals who need to quickly reference specific details from their conversations, saving time and increasing productivity.

iOS 18’s transcription feature leverages innovative speech recognition technology to provide highly accurate results. While no transcription service can guarantee 100% accuracy, iOS 18 aims to deliver a reliable and practical tool for converting spoken words into written text. This feature has a wide range of applications, including:

Efficient note-taking during important calls

Creating legal documentation with ease

Facilitating accessibility for individuals with hearing impairments

Enhancing the searchability of call content for future reference

Empowering Users with Comprehensive Call Management Tools

iOS 18’s call recording and transcription features represent a significant leap forward in empowering users to manage their phone conversations effectively. By offering a seamless recording process, mandatory notifications for transparency, automatic saving in the Notes app, intuitive playback controls, and powerful search capabilities, iOS 18 transforms the native Phone app into a comprehensive call management tool.

These new features not only enhance the functionality of the Phone app but also showcase Apple’s commitment to providing innovative solutions that cater to the evolving needs of its users. With iOS 18, individuals and professionals alike can confidently record, transcribe, and organize their phone conversations, unlocking new possibilities for productivity and information management.

