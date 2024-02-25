Keep your wine fresh for days with innovative vacuum seal carafe

If you love wine, you know how quickly an open bottle can lose its special taste. The ZOENOX Vacuum Seal Wine Preservation System is here to solve that problem. It’s a smart way to keep your wine tasting like it was just opened, even days or weeks later. This system uses a special technology to take out all the air from the bottle, which is what usually makes wine go bad. It’s like putting a stopper on time, keeping your wine fresh and delicious.

The ZOENOX system is different from other wine savers you might have seen. It has a special piston that creates a very tight seal. This stops the air from getting back into the bottle and spoiling the wine. Plus, it’s designed so you can store your bottles on their side without worrying about leaks. This is great for wine lovers who don’t have a lot of space but still want to keep their wine in perfect condition.

Limited early bird offers are now available for the imaginative project from roughly $95 or £75 (depending on current exchange rates), offering a considerable discount of approximately 20% off the manufacturer’s suggested retail price, while the Indiegogo crowd funding is under way.

Using the ZOENOX system is a breeze. It’s much easier to handle than other methods that can be complicated or need a lot of cleaning. With ZOENOX, you don’t have to be a tech whiz or a wine expert to keep your wine fresh. It’s made for anyone who enjoys a good glass of wine and wants to keep it that way.

How to keep wine fresh

But that’s not all. The ZOENOX system comes with a digital helper – an app that’s like having a wine cellar in your pocket. This app does more than just keep track of what you have. It lets you save notes about each wine, like what it tastes like or when it’s best to drink it. You can even set reminders so you don’t forget about that perfect bottle waiting for you.

For anyone who’s serious about their wine, the ZOENOX Wine Preservation System is a smart investment. It uses top-notch technology to make sure your wine stays as good as when you first opened it. And with the handy app, you’ll always be on top of your wine game. Now you can relax and enjoy your wine collection without feeling rushed to finish every bottle. The ZOENOX system makes sure that every sip is as good as the first.

If the ZOENOX campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and the project progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2024. To learn more about the ZOENOX keeps wine fresh for days project survey the promotional video below.

For a complete list of all available campaign pledges, stretch goals, extra media and device specifications for the keeps wine fresh for days, jump over to the official ZOENOX crowd funding campaign page by going to the link below.

Source : Indiegogo

Disclaimer: Participating in Kickstarter campaigns involves inherent risks. While many projects successfully meet their goals, others may fail to deliver due to numerous challenges. Always conduct thorough research and exercise caution when pledging your hard-earned money.



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals