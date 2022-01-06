How to Improve Your Home WiFi Without Doubling Your Bill

These days, our homes are more connected than ever. For every smart home device you have, there’s a need for access to the internet. When you consider that includes every lightbulb, television, doorbell, and more, there can really be a strain on your speed.

That said, most people think the only way to see an improvement is to contact your internet service provider and upgrade to a better package. While this is an option, it can leave you with a bill that’s several hundred dollars more per month. Yikes!

Instead, there are other options you can try. Here are six ways to improve your home WiFi without doubling your bill.

1. Try Smart Adaptive WiFi

When it comes to most at-home WiFi problems, the biggest complaint is usually signal access. After all, when you have a router in one section of your home, it can be difficult to access from different areas such as a basement or other space on a different floor.

That said, one option is to switch to a mesh WiFi system. This type of router adds nodes in specific areas of the home, boosting the signal from one space to another.

Perhaps a better alternative is to try an adaptive WiFi system. This type of router uses artificial intelligence and data analysis to determine when devices throughout your home are most commonly used.

This is a great option for busy families that work or attend school from home. Not only can it sense when someone is most likely to use a specific device in an area of the house, but it works to funnel signal more efficiently. The end result is less lag and a smarter distribution of connectivity for your whole family.

2. Move Your Router

Sometimes the easiest fixes are the most simple. If your speed is relatively okay and the only issue you have is signal, consider moving your router to a different room.

What a lot of people don’t realize is that WiFi is still a signal that has to travel through various materials in your home. Super dense sheetrock or brick can make it difficult to get a strong signal.

This is why relocating your router is a good idea if you have these types of features in your home. Instead, choose a central location that makes it easier for most devices to connect more effectively.

3. Update Router Firmware

You already know that there are certain times when you need to update your smartphone or computer software for better efficiency. However, most people don’t realize that WiFi routers need this done, too.

Depending on the type of router you own, the process generally involves logging into the system and updating the information. This usually doesn’t take more than a few minutes to do and is super effective at optimizing your system.

Likewise, your internet provider might already have an app or option to do this remotely. If you’re unsure of the process, you can give them a call for guidance without having to add to your monthly bill.

4. Change Your Password

Maybe the problem isn’t necessarily your family’s internet use, but those of strangers. If you live in a neighborhood where accessing WiFi connectivity between homes or apartments is easy, then consider changing your password.

When you block out these so-called WiFi vampires, you can help reduce the strain on your bandwidth. The end result? Better connectivity for your family.

Generally, this is a good practice every so often anyway to improve security for your connection. However, keep in mind that you’ll have to update every single device in your home after doing so, which can be somewhat time-consuming.

5. Get a WiFi Booster

To help improve your internet connectivity, you can also opt to install a WiFi booster. Also referred to as a repeater or an extender, this affordable device works to take your existing signal and strengthen it.

The end result? Better connectivity throughout your whole home. In addition, you can control the areas that get better signals based on the current location of your router.

While this isn’t always the best option—these boxes can be unpredictable—it is certainly a cost-effective method.

6. Prioritize Bandwidth Usage

Finally, you have the option to prioritize bandwidth usage by logging into your router and changing a few settings. Referred to as Quality of Service (QoS), the system allows you to decide which devices get priority.

For example, if you want your home office computer to take priority over your child’s video game system. All you would have to do is move those devices around in the dashboard to see an improvement.

QoS settings are generally based on your router and how your service provider uses this type of technology. So, don’t be afraid to ask them if the package you currently have includes QoS capabilities.

Conclusion: Improving Your Home WiFi

While it might be frustrating, your family doesn’t have to deal with slow or spotty WiFi connectivity any longer. Instead, you have plenty of cost-effective options to try that do not involve spending a fortune on a higher internet service package. With these seven ideas, you should easily see an improvement without breaking the bank.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals