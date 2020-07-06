How to downgrade from iOS 14 to iOS 13 (Video)

Apple is expected to release the second beta of iOS 14 this week and also the public beta of the software, if you have installed the first beta and want to go back to iOS 13, we have a great video from Zollotech on how to do this.

The video below gives us details on how you can easily downgrade from the iOS 14 beta 1 to the current release of iOS 13 without loosing any of your data.

As you can see you will need a Mac or PC to downgrade to iOS 13 and you will also need to wipe your phone first and then do a full restore of iOS 13 from a backup.

You can also backup your iOS 14 software to iCloud and this will make it easy for you to go back to iOS in the future.

Source & Image Credit: Zollotech

