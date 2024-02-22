How to correctly charge your iPhone (Video)

Are you constantly fretting over the right way to charge your iPhone, haunted by the myriad myths surrounding battery health? You’re not alone. With so much conflicting advice floating around, it’s easy to feel overwhelmed. But fear not, for we’ve got the lowdown on how to keep your iPhone’s battery in tip-top shape, drawing on insights from Proper Honest Tech. Let’s dive into an awesome video and debunk some common misconceptions, ensuring you’re well-informed on the best charging practices for your device.

Overnight Charging: A Non-issue

You will be pleased to know that leaving your iPhone plugged in overnight is perfectly safe. Thanks to Apple’s smart charging technology, your iPhone knows to stop charging once it’s full. This means you can rest easy, knowing that the optimized charging feature is designed to prolong your battery’s health, not compromise it.

The Pillow Conundrum

Charging your phone under a pillow is a no-go, but not for the reasons you might think. The risk isn’t fire, but rather overheating, which can negatively affect your battery’s longevity. Always charge your device in a well-ventilated area to ensure heat can dissipate properly.

The Importance of Cable Quality

Not all charging cables are created equal. For the best performance and to avoid potential safety hazards, stick with MFi (Made for iPhone) certified cables. These cables meet Apple’s standards for quality and compatibility, ensuring your phone charges efficiently and safely.

Discharging Before Charging? Think Again

The belief that you need to fully discharge your iPhone’s battery before recharging it is outdated. Modern lithium-ion batteries are designed to be charged whenever convenient, without any negative impact on the battery’s lifespan. So, feel free to charge your phone whenever it suits you.

Airplane Mode and Charging Efficiency

If you’re looking to charge your phone a bit faster, switching to Airplane mode can help by reducing power usage. However, for the quickest charge, turning your phone off is the most effective method, as it eliminates all power usage.

Busting the Battery Memory Myth

Forget what you’ve heard about battery memory. Modern iPhone batteries don’t suffer from this issue. Battery health is more about chemical aging, which naturally occurs over time, rather than charging habits.

Low Power Mode: A Temporary Fix

Using Low Power Mode constantly is unnecessary and restricts your iPhone’s functionality. It’s intended to extend your battery life in a pinch, not as a permanent solution. Utilize it wisely to get through those moments when you’re running low on juice.

Closing Apps to Save Battery: A Misconception

Contrary to popular belief, frequently closing apps doesn’t save battery life and can actually use more power. iPhones are adept at managing apps in the background, optimizing energy conservation without the need for micromanagement.

Using Your Phone While Charging

Worried about using your iPhone while it’s charging? There’s no need. It’s perfectly safe, although it may charge slightly slower due to the power being used by the phone.

Fast Charging and Battery Health

Fast charging is designed with your battery’s health in mind. Apple’s technology manages the charging speed to minimize stress on the battery, promoting longevity.

Apple’s design philosophy ensures that you can use your iPhone as you see fit, with advanced technology taking care of the battery’s health. By understanding and adopting these best charging practices, you can enjoy your device to the fullest, without undue worry about its battery life.

Armed with this knowledge, you can now charge your iPhone the right way, keeping it powered up and ready to go without compromising its battery health. Remember, technology is here to serve you, and by following these guidelines, you ensure that your iPhone serves you well for years to come.

Source & Image Credit: Proper Honest Tech



