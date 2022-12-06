How to block text messages on iPhone

We previously covered how to block calls on the iPhone, and in this guide, we will show you how to block text messages on the iPhone. This guide is designed to show you what you need to do to block those annoying spam text messages and other text messages.

Unfortunately, as well as unwanted calls on the iPhone, many also receive unwanted text messages on the iPhone. These are usually in the form of a marketing text, a scam text trying to get to you visit a particular website, and more.

There are several different things that you can do to block these unwanted text messages on your iPhone. You can either block the number of each unwanted text you receive or filter unwanted messages.

How do I block text messages from someone on the iPhone?

If you receive a text message from someone you want to block, you need to open the message on your iPhone. Once the message is open, click on the icon at the top with the mobile number or name of the sender under it.

Now click on Info on the right-hand side of the screen; you will now be shown another screen with the option to Block this Caller. Click on this and then select Block Contact. That telephone number will no longer be able to send you text messages; it will also be blocked from making calls to your iPhone.

How do you unblock a blocked contact on the iPhone?

If you decide to allow the person you have blocked to send you messages, you can always unblock them on your iPhone.

To unblock a contact on the iPhone, you will need to select their number from your blocked contacts and unblock them. This can be done on your iPhone by going to Settings > Messages > Blocked Contacts.

You will then see a list of telephone numbers and people you have blocked from sending your text messages. To remove one of these from your blocked contacts list, select Edit; you will then see a red delete icon next to the telephone numbers, select this, and that number or contact will be removed from your blocked contacts list, you will now be able to receive telephone calls and messages from that telephone number.

How do you filter all unwanted text messages on the iPhone?

There is another option on the iPhone that will make sure that you filter all unwanted text messages and calls on your device. This can be done by filtering your messages so that you only receive text messages from people that you know.

To do this on your handset go to Settings > Messages and then select the toggle to Filter Unknown Senders, any messages from these senders will be put into a separate list.

Any links that are sent in these messages cannot be opened when this setting is turned on, you will need to add the number to your contacts before you can open the link.

How do you report spam messages on the iPhone?

Apple has a useful feature that lets you report spam and junk text messages on the iPhone, this only works with Apple’s iMessage messages, it will not work with normal text messages.

To do this select the message in Messages and then select Report Junk, the message will be automatically deleted and reported to Apple as junk.

We hope that you find this guide on how to block unwanted text messages on the iPhone useful and hope that it helps you cut down on spam. You can find out more details about these features over at Apple’s website. If you have any questions, please leave a comment below. Apple phone users interested in knowing how to postpone the time a text message is sent might be interested in our quick guide which shows how to schedule iPhone text messages to send later.

Image Credit: James Yarema





