How Good is the iPhone 13 battery life (Video)

The new iPhone 13 lineup is now available, the four handsets went on sale last Friday and now we get to find out more details about the iPhone 13 battery.

There are four models in the range, the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini and the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

The video below tests the iPhone 13 battery life on all four models, it also tests the battery life on the iPhone 12, iPhone 11 and the iPhone SE.

As we can see from the video the new iPhones latest longer than last years and the previous years models in the continuous battery life test.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max lasted the longest at 9 hours and 52 minutes, the iPhone 13 Pro was second at 8 hours and 17 minutes.

Next up was the iPhone 13 with a time of 7 hours and 45 minutes, this was followed by the iPhone 13 Mini at 6 hours and 26 minutes. Next was the iPhopne 12 and 5 hours and 54 minutes and then the iPhone 11 at 4 hours and 20 minutes, finally we have the 2020 iPhone SE at 3 hours and 38 minutes.

So Apple’s new 2021 iPhone 13 battery life has increased quite a bit over the previous models, as expected the iPhone 13 Pro models lasted the longest in the tests.

Source & Image Credit: MrWhostheBoss

