ELO offers a professional hot stone experience at home

Anyone who enjoys a hot stone experience and would like to not only save money but enjoy a hot stone experience from home, may be interested in a new system called ELO. The professional grade hot stone experience has been built to allow you to instantly shut off and transform your space into a relaxing sanctuary say it’s creators. Volcanic hot stones have been used for thousands of years to help “melt muscle tension” and put you into a meditative state.

Backer early bird pledges are now available for the creative project from roughly $279 or £215, offering a considerable discount of approximately 44% off the final retail price, while the crowd funding campaign is under way. If the ELO Hot Stones Kickstarter campaign is successful and the project completion progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around March 2021. To learn more about the ELO Hot Stones project checkout the promotional video below.

“Hot stone treatments have always been the premium treatment in spas, but can cost upward of $150 per session. With Elo you’ll save hundreds after just a few uses.”

“We spent 3 years working alongside professional therapists to develop Elo, starting with the traditional volcanic stones of this ancient practice and integrating the capabilities, speed, intelligent sensors, and smartphone connectivity we expect, in a modern device.”

Easily target muscle groups on your own with the help of the included stone placement mat and position guide. For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and detailed specs, jump over to the official ELO Hot Stones crowd funding campaign page by following the link below.

Source : Kickstarter

