Engineers, designers, artists and hobbyists may be interested in a new versatile drawing tool called the Horizon Helvetica. Designed to provide a “Swiss Army knife of sketching tools” the small credit card size drawing tool is constructed from stainless steel and features a compass, ruler, protractor, isometric grid and more. Together with “ultimate smart features such as: Pixel – Pica ruler, inch-cm ruler, protractor, compass, quick circles, isometric grid and many more!” Early bird pledges are now available for the recently launched project from roughly $26 or £23 (depending on current exchange rates).

“Traditional rulers do not support digital area measurements and they are not everyday carry products. Horizon Helvetica® has Pixel and Pica sections and it is credit card size to solve these problems. It is a stainless steel, handy tool which feels fantastic in the hand and always gets a reaction from people.”

Pocket drawing tool

If the Horizon Helvetica crowd funding campaign successfully raises its required pledge goal and manufacturing progresses smoothly, worldwide shipping is expected to take place sometime around December 2022. To learn more about the Horizon Helvetica drawing tool project checkout the promotional video below.

“Horizon Ruler is the “Swiss army knife” of sketch tools with 12 features, and Helvetica is a typeface that came out of Switzerland and has brought great benefits to the world’s design culture. So we are happy to combine these two values and present them to you Helvetica® has been used worldwide to design thousands of logos and brands, from Nestle, BMW, and Lufthansa to Microsoft. We’re proud to have this living legend font on Horizon and look forward to your support of our new Kickstarter project.”

“The Horizon Helvetica is your personal sidekick, its design allows it to be there with you, its flexibility allows to capture that creative moment.” For a complete list of all available pledges, stretch goals, extra media and more features for the drawing tool, jump over to the official Horizon Helvetica crowd funding campaign page by visiting the link below.

Source : Kickstarter



Disclosure: Some of our articles include affiliate links. If you buy something through one of these links, Geeky Gadgets may earn an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals