Honor X8 and X7 launched in the UK

The new Honor X7 and Honor X8 smartphones were made official recently and now the two handsets are launching in the UK.

Both models are now available to pre-order in the UK, the Honor X7 starts at £170 and the Honor X8 starts at £219.99.

As a reminder, the Honor X8 comes with a 6.7-inch LCD display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 2388 x 1080 pixels.

The device is powered by a Snapdragon 690 and it comes with 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, there is also a 4000 mAh battery and it also comes with 22.5W fast charging and a range of cameras.

On the front of the new Honor X8 smartphone, there is a 16-megapixel camera that is designed for making video calls and for taking Selfies. On the back of the handset, there is a 64-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The Honor X7 comes with a 6.74-inch display the handset comes with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and it features a Snapdragon 680 mobile processor and 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage.

On the back of the handset, we have a 48-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2-megapixel macro, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front of the device, there is an 8-megapixel camera that has been designed for taking selfies. The handset also comes with a 5,000 mAh battery and fast charging.

Source GSM Arena

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals