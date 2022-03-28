Honor X7 smartphone gets official

Honor has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Honor X7 and the handset comes with a 6.74-inch FullView display.

The 6.74-inch display on the handset comes with an HD+ resolution of 1600 x 720 pixels and it also features a 60Hz refresh rate

The handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 mobile processor and it also comes with an Adreno 610 GPU.

The device comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and the handset comes with Magic UI 4.2 which is based on Google’s Android 11 OS.

Other specifications on the Honor X7 include a range of cameras, there are four cameras on the back of the device and a single camera on the front.

On the back of the handset, we have a 48-megapixel main camera, a 5-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2-megapixel macro, and a 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front of the device, there is an 8-megapixel camera that has been designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

The Honor X7 smartphone is equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery and it comes with 22.5W fast charging and a 22.5W SuperCharge Charger in the box. The handset will be available in a choice of two colors Titanium Silver and Ocean Blue, as yet there are no details on exactly how much it will retail for.

Source Honor, Playfuldroid

