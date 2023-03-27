Honor Play 7T launching March 28th

Honor is launching a new smartphone tomorrow, the Honor Play 7T, and the company has revealed some details about the handset including its design and also some of its specifications.

The confirmed specifications will include a 6000 mAh battery and we can also expect fast charging, the device will also come with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of included storage, and it is also expected to come with a microSD card slot as well.

The new Honor Play 7T smartphones will apparently come with a 6.74-inch LCD display that will feature an HD+ resolution, and it will feature a 90Hz refresh rate.

The handset will come with an octa-core processor possibly a Dimensity 700 mobile processor and the device will feature a range of cameras with a single camera on the front and two cameras on the rear.

The front camera on the handset is rumored to be the 5-megapixel camera for video chat and for taking selfies, on the back, there will apparently be a 50-megapixel main camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The device will apparently come with Android 12 and Magic UI 6.1, we should have full details on the handset, including a list of specifications and some pricing when it is made official tomorrow.

Source Playfuldroid





