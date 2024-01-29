Honor Magic V2 RSR Porsche Design smartphone coming to Europe

The new Honor Magic V2 RSR Porsche Design smartphone was made official earlier this month and now it has been revealed that the handset is also launching in Europe as well as China, the handset was made available in China on the 12th of January.

PORSCHE DESIGN HONOR Magic V2 RSR features an impressive triple rear camera system powered by the HONOR Image Engine. This camera system comprises a 50MP Main Camera (f/1.9) with Optimized Image Stability (OIS), a 20MP Telephoto Lens Camera (f/2.4) with OIS, and a 50MP Ultra-wide Camera (f/2.0), delivering unrivaled image quality. The smartphone provides support for a wide range of capture modes, including Night, Zoom, and Time-lapse photography. Additionally, rear and front cameras support 4K resolution, enabling users to create cinematic videos with exceptional clarity and meticulous detail. Adding to its impressive capabilities, the device is equipped with the outstanding HONOR AI Motion Sensing Capture, an intelligent algorithm that automatically detects and captures the most precious moments.

As yet there are no details on exactly when the Honor Magic V2 RSR Porsche Design smartphone will be available in Europe and how much it will retail for, as soon. as we get some more details about the handset, we will let you know.

Source Honor, GSM Arena



Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals