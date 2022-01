Honor Magic V folding smartphone unveiled

Honor has announced the launch of its first folding smartphone, the Honor Magic V, and the handset is powered by the new flagship Qualcomm mobile processor, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1.

The Honor Magic V comes with a 7.9-inch folding display that has a resolution of 2272 x 1984pixels and it comes with 12GB of RAM and a choice of 256GB or 512GB of storage.

The handset comes with a range of high-end cameras, on the front of the device there is a 42-megapixel camera which is designed for taking selfies and video chat. On the back of the device, there is a triple camera setup with a 50-megapixel wide-angle camera, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and another 50-megapixel wide camera.

Designed using an advanced waterdrop hinge technology that’s the slimmest compared to similar products in the market, the HONOR Magic V features an industry-leading symmetrical body, delivering a transformational user experience and creating a new benchmark in foldable smartphone design.

The HONOR Magic V boasts a 6.45-inch 44° curved OLED display when folded, achieving a wider 21.3:9 aspect ratio which sets it apart from other foldables on the market. This makes the device exceptionally user-friendly and functional, as the screen functions like a traditional smartphone, rather than appearing long and narrow. Equipped with an innovative waterdrop hinge, the HONOR Magic V unfolds to an extra-wide 7.9-inch creaseless display, delivering a more immersive tablet-like experience which is ideal for viewing content, multi-tasking and increasing productivity while working.

The new Magic V will go on sale in China for RMB 9,999 which is about $1,568 at the current exchange rate.

