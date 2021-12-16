Honor X30 smartphone gets official

Honor has launched its latest Android smartphone, the Honor X30 and the device comes with a 6.8 inch LCD display.

The display comes with a Full HD+ resolution of 2388 x 10870 pixels and it comes with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The new Honor X30 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 mobile processor and it comes with a choice of 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.

The handset features a range of cameras with a single camera on the front and three cameras on the back, on the front there is a 16-megapixel camera which is designed for taking Selfies and for making video calls.

On the rear of the handset, there is a 48-megapixel main camera for photos and videos, this is combined with a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera.

The new Honor X30 smartphone with a 4800 mAh battery and it features 66W fast charging, this can charge the device from zero to eighty percent in just thirty minutes. The handset comes with Android 11 and it features the Honor Magic UI 5.0 software.

pricing got the new X30 smartphone starts at CNY 1,499 which is about $235 for the ^GB of RAM and 128GB model, the 12GB of RAM and 256GB model retails for CNY 2,299 which is about $361 at the current exchange rate.

Source GSM Arena

