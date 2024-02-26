Honor Magic 6 Pro smartphone annouced at MWC 2024

Honor has unveiled a new smartphone at this year’s Mobile World Congress, the Honor Magic 6 Pro. The handset comes with a 6.8-inch OLED display, embracing a 19.69:9 aspect ratio that offers users a vast canvas for all their viewing needs. This Quad-Curved Floating Screen not only enhances the visual appeal but also provides a more immersive viewing experience with its 1.07 billion color range and FHD+ resolution of 1280 x 2800 pixels. The rounded corners and slight reduction in viewable area due to this design choice do not detract from the display’s overall impact. Gesture support and the high-resolution, color-rich screen ensure that whether you’re gaming, watching videos, or scrolling through content.

Under the hood, the Honor Magic 6 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 CPU, an octa-core processor that includes a Cortex-X4 core clocked at 3.3GHz. This is complemented by the Adreno 750 GPU, ensuring smooth, lag-free performance across the board, from graphic-intensive gaming to multitasking. The device also features specialized chips, including the RF Enhanced Chip HONOR C1+, the Discrete Security Chip S1, and the Power Enhanced Chip HONOR E1, which together enhance connectivity, security, and power efficiency.

Running on MagicOS 8.0, based on Android 14, the Honor Magic 6 Pro offers a user-friendly interface and a slew of features that enhance user interaction with the device. It comes with a generous memory configuration of 12GB RAM and 512GB storage, providing ample space for apps, media, and files, ensuring smooth performance even with heavy use.

The smartphone’s photography capabilities are a significant highlight, featuring a triple rear camera setup that includes a 50MP wide main camera, a 50MP ultra-wide camera, and an impressive 180MP periscope telephoto camera. This setup allows for 2.5x optical zoom and up to 100x digital zoom, supported by OIS for sharp, detailed images across all zoom levels. The ability to shoot 4K 60fps videos adds to its versatility, catering to both photography enthusiasts and content creators.

The front of the device houses a 50MP camera and a 3D depth camera, supporting 4K video recording and offering various capture modes for selfies and video calls. This ensures high-resolution, vibrant selfies and crystal-clear video communication.

With a 5600 mAh battery, the Honor Magic 6 Pro is built to last through a day of heavy use, supported by Honor’s 100W SuperCharge technology for rapid recharging. Additionally, it offers up to 66W of wireless charging, providing flexibility and convenience in keeping the device powered up.

The device supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, and multiple satellite navigation systems, ensuring fast and reliable connectivity. It also includes a range of sensors and NFC capabilities, enhancing its utility and making it suitable for a variety of tasks and applications. Water and dust resistance (IP68) ensure durability in various environments, while its sound system, including DTS: Ultra effects, promises an exceptional audio experience. You can find out more details about the new Honor Magic 6 Pro smartphone over at the Honor website at the link below.

Source Honor



