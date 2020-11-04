Honor Band 6 gets official

Honor have launched their latest fitness track, the Honor Band 6 and this new device gets a larger display than some of their previous Honor Band devices.

The Honor Band 6 comes with a 1.47 inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 194 x 368 pixels, this is about 50% larger than the previous Honor Band.

The device also comes with a range of fitness tracking features, plus a heart rate monitor and blood oxygen monitoring, it also comes with sleep tracking and more.

The Honor Band 6 is designed to be waterproof up to 5ATM and it comes with a 180 mAh battery that will give you up to 14 days of battery life. The device will launch iun China first and it will retail for 249 yuan which is about £29 at the current exchange rate.

Source Wareable

Latest Geeky Gadgets Deals