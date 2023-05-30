Honor 90 Pro smartphone unveiled

Honor has launched its latest smartphone in China, the Honor 90 Pro, and the handset comes with a 6.68-inch AMOLED display that features a Full HD+ resolution of 24700 x 1224 pixels.

The device comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile processor and it comes with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage or with 16GB of RAM and 256GB of storage, or 16GB of RAM and 512GB of storage.

The handset comes with a range of high-end cameras, these include two cameras on the front and three cameras on the rear of the handset. On the front of the device, there is a 50-megapixel main camera for selfies and video calls there is also a 2-megapixel depth camera

On the back of the handset, there is a 200-megapixel main camera, plus the two other cameras come with a 32-megapixel sensor and a 12-megapixel sensor. The handset also features a 5000 mAh battery and it comes with 90W fast charging.

The Honor 90 Po starts at CNY 3,299 for the 12GB of RAM and 256GB model, which is about $465. The 16GB of RAM and 256GB, model will cost CNY 3,599 which is about $510, and the 16GB of RAM and 512GB model will cost CNY 3,899 which is about $550.

