Honor 30 Pro specifications revealed

The new Honor 30S smartphone launched recently and there is also a new Honor 30 Pro smartphone on the way and now we have some details on the handsets specifications

The Honor 30 Pro is expected to be made official on the 15th of April and the handset will come with a 6.57 inch OLED with a Full HD+ resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels.

The handset will be powered by a Kirin 990 mobile processor and the device will come with a choice of either 8GB or 12GB of RAM.

The new Honor 30 Pro will come with a choice of 128GB and 256GB of built in storage and it will also come with a nanoSD card slot for expansion. The handset will come with a range of high end cameras, this will include a quad rear camera setup.

Apparently the quad rear cameras will include a 40 megapixel camera and a 50 megapixel camera, on the front of the handset there will be a 32 megapixel camera for Selfies.

Source Playfuldroid

