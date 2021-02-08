Homebrew macOS utility now officially supports Apple M1 Silicon

If you already own one of Apple’s new M1 laptops or Mac Mini systems, you may be pleased to know that the free and open-source software package management system Homebrew. Created to simplify the installation of software on Apple’s macOS operating system and Linux, now supports Apples latest M1 silicon CPU chips. Although Homebrew previously worked on the new Apple Silicon systems, albeit with a few issues and limitations, today the development team have announced that an installation on the new Apple Silicon M1 processors is now officially supported.

“Apple Silicon is now officially supported for installations in /opt/homebrew. formulae.brew.sh formula pages indicate for which platforms bottles (binary packages) are provided and therefore whether they are supported by Homebrew. Homebrew doesnít (yet) provide bottles for all packages on Apple Silicon that we do on Intel x86_64 but we welcome your help in doing so. Rosetta 2 on Apple Silicon still provides support for Intel x86_64 in /usr/local.”

“Thanks to all our hard-working maintainers, contributors, sponsors and supporters for getting us this far. Particular thanks on Homebrew 3.0.0 go to MacStadium and Apple for providing us with a lot of Apple Silicon hardware and Cassidy from Apple for helping us in many ways with this migration. Enjoy using Homebrew.”

Source : 9to5Mac : Homebrew

