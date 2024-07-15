Prime Day – Waterdrop Filter home water filtration solutions for your family from $39

If you are looking to make some massive Amazon Prime Day savings between July 16th-17th , you might be interested in the Waterdrop Filter water filtration products on offer for a limited time during the Prime Day promotion. There has never been a better time to upgrade your existing water filtration system or invest in an under-sink or countertop water filtration system for you or your family.

Waterdrop Filter currently has three amazing water filtration products on offer during the Amazon Prime promotion, offering considerable savings that are not to be missed. Whether you are looking for an under-sink water filtration system or a robust electronic dispenser for your worktop, Waterdrop Filter has the solution. Check out more details on the three amazing Prime Day water filtration solutions from Waterdrop Filter below.

Waterdrop Filter Countertop Electric Water Filter Pitcher ED01W Prime Day Price: $39.19 (22% off)

Electric Design : Get pure water in 1 second with advanced electric filtration.

: Get pure water in 1 second with advanced electric filtration. NSF/ANSI Certified : Reduces over 30 contaminants including chlorine, lead, microplastics, and more.

: Reduces over 30 contaminants including chlorine, lead, microplastics, and more. Safety Performance : BPA-free materials and IPX5 waterproof standard.

: BPA-free materials and IPX5 waterproof standard. User-Friendly : One-key control, suitable for various settings, and easy portability.

: One-key control, suitable for various settings, and easy portability. Long Battery Life: 30-day service life on a single charge, USB Type-C charging. Waterdrop Filter Mega Electric Water Filter Pitcher Prime Day Price: $46.99 (20% off)

High-Speed Filtration : 0.8 L/min filtration speed for quick access to pure water.

: 0.8 L/min filtration speed for quick access to pure water. Ultra-Large Capacity : 27 cups capacity, perfect for families and gatherings.

: 27 cups capacity, perfect for families and gatherings. NSF/ANSI Certified : Reduces over 30 contaminants including chlorine, lead, mercury, and more.

: Reduces over 30 contaminants including chlorine, lead, mercury, and more. Extended Filter Lifespan : Lasts up to 200 gallons or 3 months.

: Lasts up to 200 gallons or 3 months. Efficient Battery Life: 30-day battery life with USB Type-C charging. Waterdrop Filter 10UA Under Sink Water Filter System Prime Day Price: $37.99 (27% off)

Deep Filtration : Efficiently reduces PFAS, PFOA/PFOS, rust, lead, chlorine, heavy metals, and more.

: Efficiently reduces PFAS, PFOA/PFOS, rust, lead, chlorine, heavy metals, and more. IAPMO Certified : Meets NSF/ANSI 372, 42, and 53 standards.

: Meets NSF/ANSI 372, 42, and 53 standards. Anti-Clogging Design : 20X increased dirt adhesion area to minimize clogging.

: 20X increased dirt adhesion area to minimize clogging. Easy Installation : Quick 3-minute installation, 3-second filter replacement.

: Quick 3-minute installation, 3-second filter replacement. Affordable Filters : Replacement filters cost less than $25.99 each.

: Replacement filters cost less than $25.99 each. Long Lifespan: Filters last up to 12 months or 8,000 gallons.

Filtering your water can help ensure that what you consume daily is as clean as possible, as water from the tap may not be quite as clean as you might think. Using a water filter eliminates all impurities, particularly those that may be introduced after the water leaves the treatment facility. By installing or using a water filter solution from Waterdrop Filter, you can significantly reduce the presence of harmful substances such as chlorine, lead, mercury, PFAS, and other chemical impurities.

Filtering your water also helps remove bacteria, viruses, and microplastics, which can pose health risks if ingested. Clean water is fundamental to overall health, supporting bodily functions, maintaining hydration, and ensuring the safe preparation of food and beverages. Filtering water can also remove unwanted smells and tastes, allowing you to once again enjoy natural water as it should be.

10UA Under Sink Water Filter System – Prime Day $37.99

Enjoy filtered water on tap using the Waterdrop Filter 10UA Under Sink Water Filter System. Originally priced at $51.99, this advanced filtration system is available for a limited time at an unbeatable Prime Day price of $37.99 with a 27% discount on July 16th-17th. This powerful and convenient under-sink filter is designed to deliver clean, great-tasting water directly from your tap, ensuring your family’s health and safety.

Under Sink Water Filter System key features include :

Deep Filtration and IAPMO Certified : Independently tested to efficiently reduce PFAS, PFOA/PFOS, and large-particle contaminants like rust, lead, chlorine, heavy metals, chemical impurities, and sand. Made of BPA-free and lead-free materials, ensuring the highest safety standards. Certified by IAPMO against NSF/ANSI 372 and NSF/ANSI 42 standards, and proven to lower lead as per NSF/ANSI 53 standards through third-party lab testing.

: Clogging Problem Solved : Enhanced filtration area provides a 20X increase in dirt adhesion, significantly improving filtration capability and minimizing clogging risks.

: Easy Installation and Maintenance : Simple twist-and-lock construction and push-to-connect fittings allow for installation in just three minutes. Filter replacement is a breeze, taking only three seconds, ensuring continuous, hassle-free operation. Compatible with faucets with 1/2″ or 3/8″ FEMALE NPT thread. If a female threaded connector is needed, contact us before purchase.

:

Compatibility and Cost Savings:

Wide Compatibility : Connects to 1/2″ and 3/8″ cold water pipes and faucets using the included 3/8″-1/2″ converter fitting. Comes with a 3/8″ line that connects directly to standard 3/8″ feed water valves in the US.

: Affordable Replacement Filters : Replacement filters cost less than $25.99 each (search “B085G66JTZ” on Amazon), saving you over 50% on subsequent use. The system can be upgraded with a UF filter or an MZ filter to meet specific water needs.

:

Long Lifespan and Reliability:

Extended Filter Lifespan : Each filter system has a maximum service life of 12 months or 8,000 gallons when used with municipal water, covering the needs of an entire household. Designed for long-lasting performance, providing consistent, high-quality water.

: After Sales Assistance : Waterdrop Filter backs the WD-10UA’s technical performance with comprehensive after-sales support. Should any quality issues arise, contact us for assistance.

:

Waterdrop Filter Mega Electric Water Filter Pitcher – Prime Day $46.99

Introducing the Waterdrop Filter Mega Electric Water Filter Pitcher – the ultimate solution for families and larger households who demand quick, efficient, and pure water at their fingertips. Originally priced at $58.99, take advantage of the exclusive Prime Day offer at just $46.99 with a 20% discount on July 16th-17th. Elevate your water drinking experience with this state-of-the-art filtration system, designed to meet the needs of a larger audience without the hassle of frequent refills or cumbersome operation.

Experience the convenience of large-scale, high-speed water filtration in the comfort of your home, and make the smart choice for your family’s health and hydration needs by upgrading to a Waterdrop Filter solution today. Key features include:

Impressive Filtration Speed : Enjoy a rapid filtration speed of 0.8 liters per minute, ensuring that everyone has access to fresh, pure water in no time. Ideal for busy households and larger gatherings, providing instant access to clean water without waiting.

: 27 Cups Ultra-Large Capacity : Boasts an ultra-large capacity of 27 cups, perfect for families and social events. Reduces the need for frequent refills, saving you time and effort while ensuring ample supply for everyone.

: NSF/ANSI Certified for Superior Water Quality : Certified by IAPMO against NSF/ANSI 42, 53, 401, and 372 standards. Reduces over 30 contaminants, including chlorine, lead, mercury, benzene, and bisphenol A. Third-party lab tests confirm its effectiveness in reducing PFOA and PFOS, ensuring your water is safe and high-quality.

: Extended Filter Lifespan : Each filter is designed to last for up to 200 gallons or 3 months, depending on your local water conditions and usage patterns. Ensures prolonged effectiveness and consistent refreshment, providing pure water whenever you need it.

: 30-Day Battery Life : Equipped with a built-in battery that offers an impressive 30-day lifespan on a single charge. Includes a USB Type-C cable for easy recharging (adapter not included). Perfect for various settings including kitchens, living rooms, bedrooms, camping trips, RVs, and refrigerators.

:

Waterdrop Filter Countertop Electric Water Filter Pitcher ED01W- Prime Day $39.19

If you are looking for a smaller more portable Water filter solution that is capable of cleaning your water from over 30+ contaminants. The Waterdrop Filter Countertop Electric Water Filter Pitcher ED01W is a fantastic solution for your home water filtration. Combining cutting-edge technology with ultimate convenience. Priced at an unbeatable $39.19 during Prime Day with a 22% discount off its recommended retail price of $49.99, this innovative water filter pitcher ensures you and your family enjoy the purest, safest, and most refreshing water every day.

Say goodbye to the hassle of traditional water pitchers and experience the future of water filtration with the Waterdrop Filter ED01W. Designed for modern living, this electric water filter pitcher offers unmatched performance and reliability, making it a must-have for any household.

Here are just a few reasons why you should upgrade your water pitcher today to the Waterdrop Countertop Electric Water Filter Pitcher ED01W :

Electric Design for Instant Filtration : Enjoy pure water in just 1 second with the ED01W’s advanced electric filtration system. Faster filtration compared to traditional pitchers, ensuring you always have access to clean water.

: Superior Contaminant Reduction : Certified by IAPMO against NSF/ANSI 401, 53, 42, and 372 standards. Effectively reduces over 30 contaminants, including chlorine, lead, microplastics, mercury, benzene, and bisphenol A. Third-party lab tests confirm its ability to reduce PFOA and PFOS for safer drinking water.

: Exceptional Safety Performance : Passed rigorous IPX5 waterproof standard tests, making it safe for use in wet environments. Made from BPA-free materials to ensure every drop of water is clean and safe.

: Long-Lasting Filters : Utilizes a 5 µm premium carbon block filter material for high accuracy and excellent adsorption. No carbon leakage, ensuring the purity and taste of your water. Each filter lasts up to 200 gallons or 3 months, and 3-pack replacement filters are readily available (search model: WD-EDF).

: User-Friendly Design : One-key control for effortless operation and convenience. Suitable for various settings, including kitchens, refrigerators, and even camping trips. Ergonomic handle design for easy portability and movement.

: Efficient Battery Life : Inbuilt battery provides a 30-day service life on a single full charge. Equipped with a USB Type-C cable for easy charging (adapter not included). Battery lasts for about 30 days when used for 101-135 oz of water daily.

:

For more information on all the latest Waterdrop Filter water filtration solutions, products and services jump over to the companies social media accounts on Facebook, Instagram, and of course the official Waterdrop Filter website.

